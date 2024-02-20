No Labels: The Promise of a Mixed Presidential Nomination

Jon Schulte/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

For months, the Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, had considered a third-party Presidential bid as an independent. There have been many such third-party runs over recent elections. What could have made this run different is that he floated the idea of running on a bipartisan ticket. That meant running with a Republican, such as Mitt Romney, on a united ticket led by the group, No Labels. However, Romney quickly nixed the idea. A day after that, Manchin announced he will not run for president.1 Two reasons were provided: he will be unlikely to win and does not want to cost President Joe Biden the election.

Whatever I may think about Senator Manchin, and our field’s Goldwater Rule advocates that I say nothing about him personally, this idea of a bipartisan nomination may be “just what the doctor ordered,” as the saying goes. Harmful divisiveness—political, religious, cultural, gangs—is everywhere, including amongst psychiatrists. From my collegial connections, interfaith coalitions among psychiatrists have been breaking down, especially when Jewish and Muslim psychiatrists are involved.

The Super Bowl and our national sports have modeled this other unifying way. Conflict is resolved in a game and the players move on, often changing teams sometime during their career. Not so long ago, though, changing teams was a rarity. All Star games put players of opposing teams together, as just happened at the men’s National Basketball League All Star Game weekend.

Yes, the Super Bowl was tarnished at the end of a rally in Kansas City. At the very least, that reflected our divisiveness about gun ownership and safety.

There is a common saying: look for the helpers in a disaster. A corollary might be: Look for the unifiers in divisiveness. Manchin was one, at least for a day!

Reference

1. Wise L. Joe Manchin says he won’t run for president. Wall Street Journal. Updated February 16, 2024. Accessed February 20, 2024. https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/joe-manchin-says-he-wont-run-for-president-3df5eb39