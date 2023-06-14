Observances: One Is Not Enough

SewcreamStudio_AdobeStock

Of all the fields of medicine, psychiatry is the one most thoroughly attuned to the social determinants of not just mental health, but well-being as a whole. As Ijeoma Ijeaku, MD, MPH, FAPA, recently noted in an exclusive interview with Psychiatric Times, zip codes often matter more than genetic codes.

Perhaps that is why there are so many observances on the calendar. In May, we recognized Mental Health Month, Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month, National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day, and Schizophrenia Awareness Day. June is Pride Month, when we also memorialize Juneteenth and PTSD Day.

Although these commemorations serve as good reminders, a single day or month is simply not enough to ensure that the social determinants of mental health—and the unique needs of each patient—are addressed.

That’s where Psychiatric Times comes in: We provide you timely clinical information every day at psychiatrictimes.com and within in-depth articles, commentaries, CME articles, and Special Reports from cover to cover in our monthly print issues.

In this issue, for example, you will find discussions on artificial intelligence as it creeps into society and medicine, the intrusion of politics into psychiatric care, the support that special populations need, the ongoing fentanyl/opioid crisis, and ways to address enigmatic symptoms associated with certain psychiatric disorders.

Of course, as Psychiatric Times is the voice of psychiatry, we look to you, our valued readers, to ensure that we are covering the issues that matter most to you and your patients. Our door—and email inbox—is always open: PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®