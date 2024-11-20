On Being Grateful

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Although we are in a stage of great divisiveness about our national elections, with one side being grateful for winning, and the other side more in despair, Thanksgiving is coming. This is a time when we can all be reminded of what we collectively can be grateful for.



In psychiatry, we all have individuals and situations that helped our careers. Let us not only think about them, but tell those who are alive how important they have been for us. Those thoughts and acts of gratitude may be psychologically helpful for anyone.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.