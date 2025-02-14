Commentary

Video

On the Legacy and Future of Mental Health in Black Communities

Author(s):

Altha Stewart, MD

Psychiatric Times spoke with Altha Stewart, MD, to discuss Black history in mental health care and strides the psychiatric community is making to ensure a more inclusive future.

As Director of the Center for Youth Advocacy and Well-Being, Altha Stewart, MD, highlights the historical challenges Black individuals have faced in psychiatry, dating back to the 19th century when segregationist policies shaped mental health institutions. Today, these inequities persist through misdiagnosis, inadequate treatment, and limited access to care.

For Black clinicians, these systemic challenges are compounded by stigma and underrepresentation in leadership roles. Stewart recalls that, despite progress, she remains the only Black psychiatrist ever elected president of the American Psychiatric Association. The intersection of stigma and structural racism continues to hinder access to high quality care for Black patients, as seen in policies like restrictive prescribing requirements that disproportionately limit treatment options for certain populations.

Representation is key to improving mental health outcomes. More Black professionals entering psychiatry can build trust within communities and advocate for culturally competent care. Stewart finds hope in the next generation of psychiatrists, who bring a strong commitment to social justice and public health. Organizations are also developing tools to assess systemic barriers in mental health care, pushing for change from within.

To combat the ongoing impact of systemic racism and historical trauma, Stewart calls for reform across medical education, clinical services, research, and community engagement. Without trust between communities and mental health professionals, even the most effective treatments will fail to reach those in need.

During Black History Month, Stewart honors pioneers like Solomon Carter Fuller, the first Black psychiatrist in the U.S., whose contributions to Alzheimer’s research were overshadowed due to racial discrimination. His legacy, she emphasizes, serves as both a reminder of past injustices and a call to action for future generations in psychiatry.

Dr Stewart is a Senior Associate Dean for Community Health Engagement and Founding Director, Center for Youth Advocacy and Well-Being at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis. She has led large public mental health systems in Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan over her 40+ year career. Dr. Stewart is currently President of the American Association for Community Psychiatry, and past president of the American Psychiatric Association, Black Psychiatrists of America, Association of Women Psychiatrists, and American Psychiatric Foundation.

Related Videos
Related Content
pronick/AdobeStock
February 4th 2025

February: A Month of Diverse Love

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Here are highlights from the week in Psychiatric Times.
June 15th 2024

The Week in Review: June 10-14

Erin O'Brien
Formerly known as the Dean’s Council Diversity Excellence in Medicine Endowed Scholarship, the scholarship will honor Henrietta Lacks’ contributions to science and medicine.
February 22nd 2024

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Announces Henrietta Lacks Excellence in Medicine Scholarship

Erin O'Brien
“Freudian thought has massively influenced not only modern understandings of mind and therapeutic treatment, but also modernism and many distinct visions of politics.”
January 15th 2024

In Conversation With a Sigourney Award Winner: The Intersection of History, Humanities, and Psychoanalytic Thought

Erin O'Brien Daniel Pick, PhD
“Oates’ poems force us to reflect on the ethics of experimentation and to ask if the proverbial ends justify the means.”
November 8th 2023

Revisiting the Ethics of Landmark Psychological Experiments in American Melancholy: Poems

Sharon Packer, MD
Here’s what the historic case of the Genain quadruplets reveals about some deeper, uncomfortable truths about American society.
September 18th 2023

Girls and Their Monsters, Part 3

Awais Aftab, MD Audrey Clare Farley, PhD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.