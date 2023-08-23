Our Psychiatric Workplace Must Remain a Labor of Love

Our work must remain a labor of love to help overcome the continuing epidemic of burnout, which has only escalated during and since the pandemic. There is a new book titled The Good Life: Lessons From the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness by Robert Waldinger, MD, and Marc Schulz, PhD.1 The clear conclusion is this1:



“Good relationships keep us healthier and happier. Period.”

Advertisement



It is the longitudinal and periodic cross-sectional study of peoples’ lives since 1939 on. Ultimately, the solution to burnout has to be a political one in how our health care systems are financed and run. In the meanwhile, compassionately love your colleagues, patients, and even administrators.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Reference

1. Waldinger R, Schulz M. The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness. Simon & Schuster; 2023.