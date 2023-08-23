Our Psychiatric Workplace Must Remain a Labor of Love

Blog
Article

During this epidemic of burnout, we have to remember to love and take care of ourselves.

Our work must remain a labor of love to help overcome the continuing epidemic of burnout, which has only escalated during and since the pandemic. There is a new book titled The Good Life: Lessons From the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness by Robert Waldinger, MD, and Marc Schulz, PhD.1 The clear conclusion is this1:


“Good relationships keep us healthier and happier. Period.”


It is the longitudinal and periodic cross-sectional study of peoples’ lives since 1939 on. Ultimately, the solution to burnout has to be a political one in how our health care systems are financed and run. In the meanwhile, compassionately love your colleagues, patients, and even administrators.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Reference

1. Waldinger R, Schulz M. The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness. Simon & Schuster; 2023.

Related Videos
Related Content

The Unheralded Revolution in Psychotherapy Research

August 22nd 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Our Travel Log: Picking Plays Worth Seeing Again

August 21st 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Today’s Travel Log: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue

August 18th 2023

Today’s Travel Log: The Revival of a City

August 17th 2023

The Unheralded Revolution in Psychotherapy Research

August 22nd 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Our Travel Log: Picking Plays Worth Seeing Again

August 21st 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Today’s Travel Log: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue

August 18th 2023

Today’s Travel Log: The Revival of a City

August 17th 2023

The Unheralded Revolution in Psychotherapy Research

August 22nd 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Our Travel Log: Picking Plays Worth Seeing Again

August 21st 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Today’s Travel Log: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue

August 18th 2023

Today’s Travel Log: The Revival of a City

August 17th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.