Paradoxical Therapy and Politics

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

“There’s a lullaby for suffering

And a paradox to blame. . .”

-Leonard Cohen, lyric from “You Want It Darker

There is a kind of psychotherapy called paradoxical psychotherapy. Perhaps counterintuitively, it encourages patients to face their fears. It is sometimes tried with such issues as undue fears, family miscommunications, insomnia, and eating disorders. It seems to help some individuals think about their problems from a different perspective.

Perhaps that is the approach being tried by the upcoming Presidential administration. So many of the Cabinet nominations seem to be based on ultimate loyalty rather than professional expertise. One related to our field is the nomination of a Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, for Secretary of Health and Human Services, startling even some establishment Republicans. He has a history of doubting the value of vaccines and even science, viewpoints which ordinarily might disqualify a candidate for this job.

Paradoxical therapy does have many drawbacks, though, which might suggest why it has had limited popularity. It can make situations worse. It can seem absurd.

Yet, whether intentional or not, many of the recommended nominations, if paradoxical, could backfire. Maybe that is what is intended. Rile up the opposition so that they will be relieved if some are replaced that are slightly more qualified. Or is it part of a revenge process following humiliation?

Or take climate change. The annual global summit, called COP29, is being held in another oil-rich country, Azerbaijan. This paradox, the location not seeming to fit the solution, as well as our election results, seems to be stimulating a shift from opposition negotiation to implementing action.

Since we in psychiatry have some expertise in paradoxical therapy, we should also consider doing what is not expected, which might be to monitor how these nominations are doing and, if approved, producing.

If this column itself seems absurd, just don’t read it! Whoops. Likely you already have. Or have we come to a stage where paradox is normal process, just like alternative facts are deemed the truth? If so, will need reality therapy.

