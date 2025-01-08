Blog

Article

Positive Psychiatry in the Life of Jimmy Carter

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Key Takeaways

  • Jimmy Carter's presidency emphasized love, truth, peace, climate change, and human rights, demonstrating positive psychiatric impacts.
  • Dr. H. Steven Moffic, an award-winning psychiatrist, is recognized for his cultural and ethical contributions to psychiatry.
SHOW MORE

Celebrating the life of former president Jimmy Carter...

Psychiatry & Society

Being president might be the hardest job in the world, says H. Steven Moffic, MD. During former president Jimmy Carter's term, he sought to spread positive psychiatric impacts.

He demonstrated positivity through:

  • He exemplified love via his loving relationship with his wife.
  • He emphasized truth in his campaign and presidency.
  • He achieved a peace accord between Egypt and Israel in 1978-1979.
  • He devoted himself to climate change and sustainability, even getting solar panels for the White House.
  • He was concerned with human rights, and continued advocacy following his presidency.
  • He exhibited great resilience following his defeat to Ronald Reagan.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
2025
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
love
baggage
2024
Related Content
atomic
January 7th 2025

Social Psychiatric New Year Resolution #1: Stopping Dr. Strangelove

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD
May 17th 2021

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
family
December 24th 2024

Making Amends During the Holiday Season

Omar Reda, MD
Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble
January 18th 2021

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

Michael F. Myers, MD
music
December 20th 2024

Everything You Wanted to Know About Crazy (But Forgot to Ask Your DJ): Deconstructing Crazy Part II

Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA
questions
December 20th 2024

What I Didn’t Psychiatrically Understand in 2024. Did You?

H. Steven Moffic, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.