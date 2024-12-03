Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: Mechanisms of Disease

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a dynamic disorder involving fluctuations between contrasting forms of emotional dysregulation.1 Emotional dysregulation may be due to a complex interplay of key brain regions, namely, the amygdala, hippocampus, prefrontal cortex (PFC), and striatum.2,3,4 PTSD presents with symptoms that develop following traumatic experience(s)5,1 and may be associated with structural deficits in stress-regulating brain regions.5

In PTSD emotional under-modulation may involve amygdala hyperactivity, as well as PFC and hippocampus hypoactivity,1,6 which can contribute to symptoms of intrusion and arousal.6 Emotional over-modulation may involve PFC hyperactivity, along with amygdala and striatum hypoactivity, associated with symptoms of emotional detachment.1,4

The amygdala plays an essential role in fear conditioning and fear extinction.3 In the amygdala, fear processing involves two pathways: fear conditioning, influenced by long-term memory and responses to fearful or adversive stimuli,7 and fear extinction, for alleviating that learned behavior following the absence of a negative outcome after a fearful or adversive stimulus.7,8 PTSD is thought to involve an imbalance of activity between the fear extinction and fear conditioning pathways, resulting in aberrant fear response.7,8,9,10

Monoamine neurotransmitter systems can alter the activity of key brain regions involved in emotional regulation, including the amygdala, PFC, hippocampus, and striatum.11 High norepinephrine (NE) levels can impair PFC function and intensify amygdala activity through activation of α1-adrenoceptors, leading to restricted executive control of emotion.12,13,14,15 Combined with low serotonin (5-HT) levels, this may impair activity of the fear extinction pathway by altering PFC and hippocampus activity.16,17 High NE levels combined with low 5-HT levels may increase activation of the fear conditioning pathway.15 Inhibitory 5-HT-1A receptors in the amygdala reduce fear behaviors,16,17 excitatory 5-HT-2A receptors increase fear behaviors.11 Dopamine dysfunction in the PFC and striatum may enhance the processing of adversive stimuli and disrupt reward processing.18

In summary, animal studies indicate that increased α1-adrenoceptor activity combined with decreased 5-HT-1A receptor activity in the amygdala may increase fear responses.16,19

PTSD is a complex disorder and may involve an imbalance of activity between the fear extinction and fear conditioning pathways in the amygdala.8,7 Dysfunction of monoamine neurotransmitter systems can disrupt key brain regions involved in emotional regulation, while NE system hyperactivity combined with 5-HT deficits may increase fear responses.8,7,11

References