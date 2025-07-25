Blog

Video

Postscript

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"What we did to the trees, what we did to the earth, we did to our sons, to our daughters..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Postscript" by Marie Howe. Howe won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her volume of new and selected poems. Howe served as the Poet Laureate of New York State from 2012-2014 and is currently a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. She is the author of several acclaimed poetry collections, including What the Living Do, an elegy for her brother who died from AIDS.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
woman flying
stressed interns
statue of liberty
pig
white roses
cookies
newborn
rabbit
pigeon city
psychotherapy
Related Content
intern
July 16th 2025

The Hotseat...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
self compassion
July 3rd 2025

Ode to Self-Compassion

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
An Ageless Dream
June 14th 2025

An Ageless Dream

Frank A. Clark, MD
car accident
May 15th 2025

You could have killed me today

Jaslyn Kindel, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.