Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Postscript" by Marie Howe. Howe won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her volume of new and selected poems. Howe served as the Poet Laureate of New York State from 2012-2014 and is currently a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. She is the author of several acclaimed poetry collections, including What the Living Do, an elegy for her brother who died from AIDS.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.