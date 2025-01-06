Blog

Article

Preparing for a Socially Scary New Year and What We Can Do About It

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Series|Psychiatric Views on the Daily News

Key Takeaways

  • Fear's impact on mental health depends on its intensity, influencing both individuals and groups. It can either spur action or cause paralysis.
  • The certification of election results is a collective fear-inducing event, recalling past political unrest and necessitating mental health vigilance.
SHOW MORE

How much fear is too much?

panic fear

studiostoks/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

“Venture to the depths of fear

That is the desolate region

Where true growth abides”

- Maria Popova

This past year, the annual winter holiday card designed by my wife and I was titled: “Preparing For a Scary New Year with togetherness, freedom, beauty, and service in 2025.” Using this statement, I would like to now start to examine that concern and challenge in some detail in upcoming columns.

When talking about something scary, fear is involved. For mental health and safety, the key for fear is whether it is too little, too much, or just right for the situation. Some fear is necessary to spur action, but too much is paralyzing. That assessment of fear applies both to individuals and large groups. Sometimes, individuals can do just fine in a fearful situation and vice versa.

Today, we encounter one of those collective and personal fears. Congress convenes to certify the 2024 election results, as we are triggered to the unprecedented invasion of the Capitol by the supporters of Trump 4 years ago, which threatened the process and lives. Now, Vice President Harris will have to certify her own loss, hopefully graciously this time around as a model of mental health.

Here are 10 other current social situations that we may cover in upcoming columns where fear seems warranted, necessary, and potentially transformative:

  • Stopping Dr. Strangelove
  • Rotting brains
  • Housing for humanity
  • Plasticizing people
  • Climatizing the weather
  • Collapsing bridges
  • Wicked divisiveness
  • Establishing boundaries
  • Transitioning
  • Socializing hate

We are still in a liminal period, now shortened to the 2 weeks between certification day and inauguration day. Tensions are likely to rise. We in psychiatry would do well to prepare to monitor and address the reactions of our patients and ourselves, and contribute what we can to the peaceful resolution of these conflicts at any systemic level.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
2025
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
love
baggage
2024
Related Content
holidays
January 3rd 2025

A Chrismukkah Essay Contest for Psychiatrists

H. Steven Moffic, MD James L. Fleming, MD
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD
May 17th 2021

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
ethics
December 24th 2024

A Psychiatrist in Germany Conveys That We Are Not Immune to Major Harming, But Gratefully That Is the Very Rare Exception

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble
January 18th 2021

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

Michael F. Myers, MD
questions
December 20th 2024

What I Didn’t Psychiatrically Understand in 2024. Did You?

H. Steven Moffic, MD
candle
December 19th 2024

In Memoriam: Psychiatrists Devoted to Child Mental Health

H. Steven Moffic, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.