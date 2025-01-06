Preparing for a Socially Scary New Year and What We Can Do About It

studiostoks/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

“Venture to the depths of fear

That is the desolate region

Where true growth abides”

- Maria Popova

This past year, the annual winter holiday card designed by my wife and I was titled: “Preparing For a Scary New Year with togetherness, freedom, beauty, and service in 2025.” Using this statement, I would like to now start to examine that concern and challenge in some detail in upcoming columns.

When talking about something scary, fear is involved. For mental health and safety, the key for fear is whether it is too little, too much, or just right for the situation. Some fear is necessary to spur action, but too much is paralyzing. That assessment of fear applies both to individuals and large groups. Sometimes, individuals can do just fine in a fearful situation and vice versa.

Today, we encounter one of those collective and personal fears. Congress convenes to certify the 2024 election results, as we are triggered to the unprecedented invasion of the Capitol by the supporters of Trump 4 years ago, which threatened the process and lives. Now, Vice President Harris will have to certify her own loss, hopefully graciously this time around as a model of mental health.

Here are 10 other current social situations that we may cover in upcoming columns where fear seems warranted, necessary, and potentially transformative:

Stopping Dr. Strangelove

Rotting brains

Housing for humanity

Plasticizing people

Climatizing the weather

Collapsing bridges

Wicked divisiveness

Establishing boundaries

Transitioning

Socializing hate

We are still in a liminal period, now shortened to the 2 weeks between certification day and inauguration day. Tensions are likely to rise. We in psychiatry would do well to prepare to monitor and address the reactions of our patients and ourselves, and contribute what we can to the peaceful resolution of these conflicts at any systemic level.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.