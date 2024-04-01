Presenting Our April Theme: Addiction and SUDs

Write to us now to be part of our series focused on addiction and substance use disorders this month.

This year, Psychiatric Times® is introducing monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our April theme is addiction and substance use disorders (SUDs), which will include expert discussions on identifying, treating, and managing a variety of SUDs, including opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder, as well as behavioral addictions.

How do you address addiction and SUDs in your patients? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our April content series on addiction and SUDs.

