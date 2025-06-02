News

Presenting Our June Theme: Diversity

Leah Kuntz

  • Psychiatric Times is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion to improve patient outcomes in psychiatry.
  • The publication encourages professionals to share insights on addressing diversity, using cultural psychotherapy, and offering practice tips.
Championing diverse voices: check out our June theme! We want to hear about your insights, tips, and case studies.

June Theme: Diversity

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our June theme focuses on the importance of diversity. In today's social climate, the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion has been called into question. As the Voice of Psychiatry, Psychiatric Times is committed to championing diverse voices in order to improve patient outcomes for all. What should psychiatry as a field do to address issues of diversity? Do you utilize cultural psychotherapy techniques? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? How should practitioners approach conversations with patients from backgrounds different than their own? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our June content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

future of DEI
May 30th 2025

DEI Concerns in Psychiatric Organizations

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Elena/AdobeStock
February 28th 2025

Black History Month in Review

Megan McSweeney
Kalafoto/AdobeStock
January 10th 2025

Psychiatric Leadership in the 21st Century: Navigating Transformative Roles in Global Mental Health

Poorvanshi Alag, MD Sarah Mallard Wakefield, MD
Disability as the Next Step in DEI Explored at Annual Meeting
May 5th 2024

Disability as the Next Step in DEI Explored at Annual Meeting

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Black youth
April 16th 2024

A New Conference Series: Improving Black Youth Mental Health

Leah Kuntz Amanda Calhoun, MD, MPH
conference
April 15th 2024

Breaking the Silence: Unleashing the Power of Emotions in the Fight Against Anti-Black Racism in Mental Health Services

Onyi Okeke, MD
