Presenting Our May Theme: Mental Health Awareness

Tetiana_AdobeStock

This year, Psychiatric Times® is introducing monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, our May theme is mental health awareness.

This month, we will highlight expert discussions on continuing education, mental health screening, addressing stigma, supporting patients and caregivers in activities of daily living, and more topics relevant to mental health awareness from the psychiatric clinician perspective.

How do you support mental health awareness in your patients? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our May content series on mental health awareness.