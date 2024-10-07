News

Presenting Our October Theme: Psychiatric Best Practices

Leah Kuntz

  • Psychiatric Times® emphasizes best practices in psychiatry, providing tips for treating various mental health disorders.
  • Clinicians are encouraged to share recommendations to enhance mental health care, potentially being featured in future publications.
Psychaitric Best Practices

This year, Psychiatric Times® is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our October theme is psychiatric best practices, which will include tips and clinical pearls on treating a number of mental health disorders.

What recommendations do you have for your fellow clinicians? How can we improve the overall state of mental health care? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our October content series and potentially in a future Special Report in print.

