Presenting Our September Theme: Forensic Psychiatry

This year, Psychiatric Times® is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our September theme is forensic psychiatry, which will include expert discussions on the most pressing issues in correctional mental health care and legal complexities in mental health practice.

Are you a forensic mental health clinician? What do you wish we were covering? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our September content series and potentially in a future Special Report in print.

