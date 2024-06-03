Progressing MDD Care: Bridging Gaps, Optimizing Outcomes, and Leveraging the Potential of Digital Tools

This video was sponsored by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.

This is a video synopsis of an upcoming program with Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD, a Neuropsychiatric Physician at the Center for Neuropsychiatry and Brain Stimulation, an ARC Health Company. Dr Vaishnavi introduces a new Clinical Consult program titled "Progressing MDD Care: Bridging Gaps, Optimizing Outcomes, and Leveraging the Potential of Digital Tools.”

The program focuses on the gaps within the current MDD treatment approaches, identifying areas in the landscape where novel treatments may offer significant value. The conversation, further, shifts to exploring the roles of neurocircuitry and neuroplasticity in the biology of depression, highlighting their crucial significance in the pathophysiology of MDD. Finally, the program concludes with an examination of the potential utilization of digital tools to enhance patient outcomes, and how future digital tools could leverage neuroplasticity in the treatment of depression.

Throughout the video, thought leaders, including Dr Vaishnavi, provide unique perspectives based on their clinical experiences in the real world. The discussion aims to offer valuable insights into how MDD can significantly impact the quality of life for affected individuals.

Video synopsis is AI-generated and reviewed by Psychiatric Times® editorial staff.

May 2024 US.CORP.V.24.00027

