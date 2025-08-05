Psyched Perspectives: Trauma, Transformations, and Truth

Commentary
Explore the healing power of poetry as psychiatrists discuss trauma, transformation, and connection in their latest insightful conversation.
In the latest episode of “Psyched Perspectives,” Frank A. Clark, MD, discusses trauma, transformations, and truth with colleague Emily Lafferman, MD. Lafferman shared a poem she wrote as a reflection on her transition and learning in psychiatry residency, called “Regalis Becoming.” Working together at Prisma Health, the two have a dedicated project to share insights in the psychiatrist experience beyond break room conversations. As a fellow poet, Clark shared his response poem, titled “A Genial Gift.” The themes the pair address through poetry provide a release, says Lafferman, and “the potential of my poem and my words to fall on seasoned ears is a feeling…it will resonate for others, especially those that have faced a lot of trauma themselves or worked with patients with trauma.” Discussion of therapeutic struggle or the clinician’s own dealings with personal trauma is something Clark and Lafferman tend to work through in their poetry.
Lafferman’s interest in trauma, transformation, and truth has been something she’s reflected on as a medical resident. Aware of the trauma psychiatrists confront quite often, she worked to identify why trauma may be so intimidating as a clinician. She found that she had a discomfort in herself that arose when assisting patients discussing their trauma. Yet, this could be a clinical tool for her to relate to her patients and colleagues. Lafferman notes that she took on the perspective on trauma that it can be something of a paradox, leaving patients wanting connection while feeling isolated.1
Clark adds that both he and Lafferman engage in therapy as patients, and knowing what it is like to “sit in the other chair” allows them to connect more strongly with both their patients and themselves. Clark references The Anxious Generation and the collective trauma that can occur in particular aspects of society.2 A constant news cycle with a focus on negativity and inundation of information can heighten the arousal of the amygdala, Clark points out.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.
Dr Lafferman is a resident at Greer Psychiatry with Dr Clark. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Emory University, and worked in many different fields of medicine before earning her MD from Ross University School of Medicine. Her professional interests include CAP, reproductive psychiatry, different psychotherapeutic modalities and mindfulness based practice.
1. Bradford JMW, de Amorim Levin GV. Vicarious Trauma and PTSD in Forensic Mental Health Professionals. J Am Acad Psychiatry Law. 2020;48(3):315-318.
2. Haidt J. The Anxious Generation. Penguin Books; 2024.
Dr Clark's poem, "A Genial Gift"
Transformed by your attraction
to the light of purpose,
I too seek resurrection
from the shadows of
my trauma, that
once darkened the hickory
leaves of my life tree,
that were stunted
by a weathering
and withering root system
saturated in the soil of exile
craving for companionship.
Your arrival: impeccable and impactful,
spreading your wings of
regal enlightenment
on the shoulders of my being
yearning to shrug off
the horns of my immaturity
and insecurity
Gratitude for your stately
presence in my heart
that marvels and flutters
at your audacious adaptability
to renew, reflect, and revive self
through creative and compassionate
expression.
Transformed by your attraction to the
the light of loving, I am flourishing.
Dr Lafferman's poem, "Regalis Becoming"
Here I enter the nocturne halls,
where grief coils quiet in the vents—
where minds unravel, call, confess,
and silence is what healing invents.
I listen not just with ears—
but with ache behind my eyes,
with wings still damp from past cocoons,
and all the selves I’ve left behind.
I hold their rage like river stones,
their silence - a sacred rite.
I meet their terror in the room—
drawn, like moth, toward hidden light.
What strange alchemy it is,
to cradle madness with my care—
to trace the tremble in their wings
and find my own reflection there.
In their unraveling, I meet myself—
the neophyte I learned to hush,
the longing cloaked in patterned grief,
the stillness pulsing under rush.
I do not cure, but I companion—
through transferences thick with flame—
and in their flicker, I grow whole,
unnamed, unmasked, yet still same.
So let the nights stretch long and raw,
and let weekends be a storm—
I will move through each shadowed hall
soft-winged, flame-drawn, and
transformed
