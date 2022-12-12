Psychiatrist Eulogies from Around the World

IN MEMORIAM

Psychiatric Times™ has been collecting favorite holiday activities for the Holiday Traditions Series. I originally thought that I did not have any. Family-wise, we are pretty loose in our holiday get-togethers.

But then when I read an obituary about a colleague, I realized that I had one professionally. It is collecting a year end series of eulogies for those psychiatrists that have passed away over the year and, for one reason or another, were not covered yet. Almost always, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, these are psychiatrists for whom we should be grateful.

But a not-so-funny thing happened on my way to this (eulogies) forum. As I was polishing them, my own best friend of 70 years, Barry Marcus, died. He was a combined psychiatric social worker and creative artist, and did some writing for Psychiatric Times™. Perhaps later I will write about him in more depth. For now, I will just mention that our lives and relationships were filled with synchronicities, which we often talked about. I suppose the timing of his death and the eulogies of these other colleagues was a final lived experience of synchronicity, so tentatively I would title his eulogy: Our Last Synchronicity.

For now, here is this end of the year’s planned eulogies, in order of their date of passing away. As usual, information was gathered from public eulogies, my personal knowledge of the colleague, and information from others who knew them.

Paul O’Leary, MD: Wunderkind?

Somehow, I missed noticing this one in the prior year of 2021. The Birmingham, Alabama psychiatrist Dr O’Leary died on May 12th, 2021, shortly after that year’s annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association (APA). I was reminded of the death in the reports of “APA Official Actions” in the October 2022 issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry.

I suppose the timing of his death might seem appropriate, given that he said his hobby was “organized medicine.” Indeed, he received leadership roles in many medical organizations, including being the youngest ever Speaker of the Assembly of the APA from 2019-2020, all by the age of 45 when he died.

I suppose his age is the rub here. Most of the eulogies I have done have been for psychiatrists who died at a much older age. When someone like Dr O’Leary dies so young, with so much realized and unrealized potential, the admiration and sadness is even stronger.

Perhaps the best way of making up for my oversight is conveying some of what he already accomplished both personally and professionally, as written in the tributes at Ridouts Valley Chapel in Homewood, Alabama:

“Paul was that extraordinary fellow that everybody wanted to know, listen to, and soak in his vibrant spirit. He was kind, compassionate, endearing, humble and a man of honor. He returned my every phone call and became a major resource of forensic psychiatry. He was so busy and trying to make a dent in the world and ended up creating a masterpiece of human love.” - Patrick Bruce Atkins

“I am a former patient of Dr O’Leary’s and it is obvious to me that he was trying to make the world a better place, and that is what he did for me.” - Gary Thurman