Reading Recommendations for a Summer of Awe

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.



This is the third year in a row of posting this video, in part because its recommendations for summer reading remain viable, including the ones for last year, posted July 12, 2023. Rusti sings the intro of an excerpt from "What a Wonderful World" and our book recommendation for this year can help bring a more wonderful world.



This year we are right around the cusp when an important new book is being published, titled, Covert: The Psychology of War and Peace, with psychiatrist Neil Aggarwal being one of the coauthors. It describes how a social psychiatric approach of teaching and establishing trust between leaders of opponents may help bring peace. For an in-depth interview on the book and subject, see my posted interview of Dr Aggarwal on June 6, 2024, “Psychiatrists and Peacemaking: A Cultural Psychiatry Perspective."

