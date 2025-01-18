News

Article

Recovery as the Goal: Challenges in Schizophrenia Treatment

Author(s):

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Schizophrenia treatment should focus on recovery, not just managing positive symptoms, for better patient outcomes.
  • Comprehensive treatment strategies include pharmacologic management, psychoeducation, family support, and digital therapeutics.
SHOW MORE

How can we get back to recovery as the treatment goal for schizophrenia?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared some of the challenges he faces in treating schizophrenia at the Real Psychiatry conference. For decades, treatment has focused singularly on positive symptoms because they were treatable.

"We need to get back to the idea of recovery as our treatment goal," said Asbach. "Better but not well is not a good endpoint."

  • Effective pharmacologic management
  • Psychoeducation
  • Family support
  • Prescription digital therapeutics
  • And more

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.

Related Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
Related Content
2025
January 18th 2025

Schizophrenia in 2025: The Dawn of a New Era?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
bipolar
January 18th 2025

The Evolution of Bipolar Disorder Over the Past 40 Years

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
bipolar
January 17th 2025

The Most Common Challenges in Treating Bipolar Disorder

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
digital brain
January 17th 2025

Breaking Down Barriers to Quality Care for Patients With Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.