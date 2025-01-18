Recovery as the Goal: Challenges in Schizophrenia Treatment

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared some of the challenges he faces in treating schizophrenia at the Real Psychiatry conference. For decades, treatment has focused singularly on positive symptoms because they were treatable.

"We need to get back to the idea of recovery as our treatment goal," said Asbach. "Better but not well is not a good endpoint."

Effective pharmacologic management

Psychoeducation

Family support

Prescription digital therapeutics

And more

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.