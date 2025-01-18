Recovery as the Goal: Challenges in Schizophrenia Treatment

News
Article
Author(s):
How can we get back to recovery as the treatment goal for schizophrenia?
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared some of the challenges he faces in treating schizophrenia at the Real Psychiatry conference. For decades, treatment has focused singularly on positive symptoms because they were treatable.
"We need to get back to the idea of recovery as our treatment goal," said Asbach. "Better but not well is not a good endpoint."
Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.