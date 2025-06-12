Redemption in Psychiatry, Part 2: Collegial Reactions

Blog
What do readers think of redemption in psychiatry?
The first column I wrote on “Redemption in Psychiatry” last Friday ended with my request:
“So, is redemption of some relevance to psychiatry?”
The request was not to demand that attention be paid to redemption in psychiatry, but to consider its relevance, and a good many did so. Here are some representative anonymous samples beyond what was covered in the original column.
Relevance: Either “very interesting or “thought provoking” was by far the most common responses from other psychiatrists.
What such responses meant is uncertain. Being polite? Dismissive? Supportive? Inspired?
Definition: Although most definitions lean toward its religious usage, there was some wondering of whether it could be broader.
Relevance: Some seemed to consider how redemption could also be applied to psychiatry.
Given these collective responses, redemption does seem of some interest to psychiatrists, and with a broad definition being used, of relevance. Both religions and psychiatry have moral and ethical bases, and perhaps redemption connects them. However, it is not a term that has been used in the psychiatric literature. At best, it is implicit in the literature, like Shakespeare’s point in “Romeo and Juliet”:
“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
I will try to make it more explicitly relevant in the next column in part 3 of this series: Integrating Redemption into Psychiatric Practice.
