In this Mental Health Minute, Hyun Jung Kim, MD, of McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School; George Teaford, MD, of the University of Florida; and Kenneth Rogoza, DO, of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo give Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Reefer Madness in Youth: Exploring Through Case-Based Collaborative Learning How One Bad Trip Could Last a Lifetime,” their upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the presentation, Kim, Teaford, and Rogoza will discuss the relationship between cannabis use and the onset of psychotic disorders, list the strong risk factors for developing psychotic disorders while using cannabis, and define clinically high risk for psychosis using a case-based collaborative learning format.

Kim, Teaford, and Rogoza will present “Reefer Madness in Youth: Exploring Through Case-Based Collaborative Learning How One Bad Trip Could Last a Lifetime” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Sunday, May 5, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Rooms 1A17-1A18.

Dr Kim is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and a faculty member at McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Dr Teaford is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist on the faculty at the University of Florida. Dr Rogoza is a fourth-year psychiatry resident at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8.