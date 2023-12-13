November 2023

Resident/Fellow & Early Career Awards for Outstanding Essays on Psychiatric Leadership

AAPAL Staff

The American Association of Psychiatric Administration and Leadership (AAPAL) is accepting manuscript submissions for 2 awards: The Resident/Fellow Award and Early Career Award for Outstanding Essay on Psychiatric Leadership.

The primary author must be a resident/fellow in psychiatric training or an career psychiatrist (as defined by the American Psychiatric Association) at the time of submission for the respective award. Only original manuscripts (ie, not previously published) will be considered. Manuscript themes or topics should be related to psychiatric administration and leadership. Manuscript submissions need not follow any particular composition style or organization, but should range in length from 1500-2500 words. (AMA style for references is appreciated.)

The award winners will be notified by email by the AAPAL office and will be recognized at the AAPAL Executive Council annual meeting held during the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in May 2024. Award winners will be offered the opportunity to provide a brief presentation to the AAPAL Executive Council at the meeting regarding the topic of their award-winning manuscript. The winners will also each receive a $300 cash prize to subsidize the cost of attendance at the annual meeting, a 1-year membership to AAPAL, and their work will be published in AAPAL’s section of Psychiatric Times through our organizations’ strategic alliance partnership.

All applicants, regardless of award status, will be offered the opportunity to be paired with an AAPAL member for ongoing mentorship in psychiatric leadership and all manuscript entries will be considered for publication in the AAPAL section of Psychiatric Times. All submissions will be considered with the understanding that the author has not and will not submit the manuscript to any other outlet for publication unless first declined by Psychiatric Times.

Established in 1961, AAPAL (formerly known as the American Association of Psychiatric Administrators [AAPA]) is the premiere educational, networking, and support resource for psychiatrists interested in psychiatric administration and leadership. AAPAL promotes medical leadership and medical excellence in behavioral healthcare systems, including services for mental illness, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities.

Manuscripts should be submitted to the AAPAL Central Office by March 4, 2024 via email to: francesrotonbell@gmail.com.