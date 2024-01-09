Resolution #3: Read Einstein and Freud on War

mizar_21984/AdobeStock

As the wars in the Mideast, Ukraine, and elsewhere wage on, what can psychiatry contribute to its understanding and resolutions, if anything? That same question emerged after World War I as the embers of World War II were heating up, and as modern psychiatry was just emerging, when the scientific genius Einstein wrote a letter to Freud in 1932. Here are a few excerpts with my reactions1:

Einstein: “Is there any way of delivering mankind from the menace of war?”

“The ill-success, despite their obvious sincerity, of all the efforts made during the last decade to reach this goal leaves us no room to doubt that strong psychological factors are at work, which paralyze these efforts . . . The craving for power.”

“And so we come to our last question. Is it possible to control man’s mental evolution so as to make him proof against the psychosis of hate and destructiveness? Experience proves that it is rather the so-called ‘Intelligentsia’ that is most apt to yield to these disastrous collective suggestions, since the intellectual has no direct contact with life in the raw, but encounters it in its easiest, synthetic form upon the printed page.”

Certainly, Einstein’s premonitions were right on. The League of Nations failed to have enough collective authority. It would take, he thought, a deeper psychological understanding, which is why he asked Freud. Freud wrote back about a month later.

Sigmund Freud: “. . . Nevertheless, men are also prone to conflicts of opinion, touching on occasion, the loftiest peaks of abstract thought, which seem to call for settlement by quite another method. This refinement, however, is a late development.”

“We have seen that there are two factors of cohesion in a community: violent compulsions and ties of sentiment (‘identifications’, in technical parlance) between the members of the group . . . Such notions can only be significant when they are the expression of a deeply rooted sense of unity, shared by all.”

“On the psychological side two of the most important phenomena of culture are, first, a strengthening of the of the intellect, which tends to master our instinctive life, and, secondly, an introversion of the aggressive impulse, with all its consequent benefits and perils.”

Of course, we know that their ideas did not lead to better preventions of war. However, one aspect of Freud’s analysis still seems to leave some better possibilities if enhanced, as Freud did believe in the evolution of civilization. That is the peaceful potential of identifications with the other, which includes historical and current similarities. In the case of Israel, we have origin stories of coming from the same Mideast areas of future Arabs, as told in the story of the stepbrothers Ismael and Isaac. Unfortunately, their relationship deteriorated when the young Ishmael was banished, but the same God gave him a future people, too. In terms of future religions, Islam eventually evolved out of Christianity and then Islam, in a sort of psychological family progression along generations.

Is there a way to revive and restore the family origin relationships, whether by mutual forgiveness and common goals for the future, in a sort of psycho-historical family therapy?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry

