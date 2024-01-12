Resolution #5: A Tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, I Have a Social Psychiatry Dream

Atomazul/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Monday is our country’s annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is also the 60th anniversary of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. In tribute, here is my—and I hope our—social psychiatry dream, modeled after King’s

How about a dream that one day psychiatry will raise up and give out the true meaning of mental health: we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all patients and individuals are created equal?

How about a dream that psychiatrists and antipsychiatrists will sit down together at the table of mental health?

How about a dream that even though psychiatry is currently dominated by the biological and psychological of its bio-psycho-social model, that the neglect of the social will be rectified?

How about a dream that psychiatric residents will be judged not only by their clinical care, but their ethical-based social activism and quest for social justice?

How about a dream that cultural conflicts and interfaith oppression within our profession will be resolved into complementary unity?

How about a dream that our social traumas from what I call social psychopathologies—that is, the isms, antis, social phobias, and the like—will be straightened out?

I hope we have this dream today and resolve to make it come real in 2024.

