Resolution #6: Remembering Our Colleagues - A Eulogy for an Iconoclastic Psychiatrist, Gordon Warme, MD

IN MEMORIAM

Yesterday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There is little question that King was a religious and spiritual iconoclast who challenged the country to become more antiracist, as well as to solve other social problems.

Perhaps in some way, the Canadian psychiatrist Gordon Warme, MD, could be considered an iconoclastic psychiatrist, as he challenged routine psychiatric practice. Not particularly popular among mainstream psychiatrists, he had a loyal following of patients and some psychiatric residents in training. He generally disagreed with any biological basis to psychosis and the use of medication, and seemed to prefer looser boundaries with patients.

He was a prolific writer and one of the rare ones to write for Mad in America. Self-disclosure: I was one, too. On April 20, 2017, he wrote about his ideas in the article “What if the Folly is in Us, too?”1 Many in our field were reminded of the American psychiatrist Thomas Szasz, MD. He seemed to think of himself as a guru, and described his ideas and patient care in his 2003 autobiography, The Cure of Folly: A Psychiatrist’s Cautionary Tale.2

Despite his iconoclastic ideas, he trained and served in mainstream organizations. He trained at the Menninger’s Clinic, was a long-term faculty member at the University of Toronto, and was a past president of the Canadian Psychoanalytic Society.

Whatever colleagues and I may question about his theories, ideas, and practices, they can stimulate us to reconsider more routine psychiatric viewpoints. For that, as with Dr Szasz, we have to be grateful to Dr Warme, who died at the age of 90 in June 2023, and also for all our collegial ancestors who have benefitted psychiatry.

