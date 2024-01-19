Resolution #8: the Value of the Cultural Diversity of Happiness

Jezper/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Besides the usual personal resolutions individuals tend to make at the beginning of a new year, we have covered the other side of the resolution coin, that being some ways to enhance the happiness and psychological well-being of society. This 8th one will end this series.

When we wish others a Happy New Year, as you probably did many times, how is such happiness most likely to actually increase and how can that greeting help achieve that? The wish is just that, a well-meaning and usually well-received optimistic wish, not a process or path to action that will bring more happiness sustainability.

As I have learned through editing 4 volumes on various religions and psychiatry for Springer International, the differing religious values and cultures influence our American “pursuit of happiness,” along with where one lives. In the United States and the so-called West, material success and acquisitions seem to be a prominent social goal, and achieving it may bring happiness, but usually only the shorter-term variety.

On the other hand, in the so-called East, there seems to be a tendency toward self-improvement, as illustrated by the development of meditation techniques over time. This Eastern tendency is more like the internal psychotherapeutic focus of psychiatry and, no wonder therefore, our recent psychological adaptation and use of meditation techniques, formally and informally.

The altruism of helping others that is also the basis of psychiatry can turn into a powerful influence on helping both the giver and receiver toward the more lasting happiness of satisfaction. A shining light affirmation of our humanity, especially when we can help the “other,” it is the kind of happiness I wish for psychiatry and society in 2024.

