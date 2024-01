Ripples of Anti-Semitism and Other Discrimination

Psychiatry & Society

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

This month of January 2024 has been a dark one as far as sunlight goes, but also for conflictual group relationships. About all our “best of” reruns from a year ago indicate a worsening of the conflicts in the United States and other countries.



For anti-Semitism, covered last January in this video, the issue was worsening, then skyrocketed after the October 7th invasion of Israel and the consequent Israeli war against Hamas. As is usual, a rise in anti-Semitism usually predicts discrimination of other groups.



One of our ethical priorities in psychiatry is to improve the mental health in our communities. Unfortunately, the ripples out from anti-Semitism and other discrimination worsens the mental health of our communities, so there is much for us to address beyond individual patient care.

