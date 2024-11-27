Serving the Underserved: Fostering Faith

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

This Thanksgiving rerun video from a year ago was the 3rd in a series of thank you videos from 2023.



This one from about a year ago was only 2 months after the war began in the Middle East. Was hard to imagine at that time that the war would still be on a year later, and actually expanded.



Last year, I discussed the important Jewish influence on my career of serving the underserved. That has continued even with my regular columns and videos about social issues and psychiatry. Because of the wars, the most newly increasingly underserved are the Palestinians in Gaza. Added to them are those living in Israel, Lebanon, and Ukraine. It surely is a time of trauma in so many places in the world right now. Psychiatrists who can help in these locals are to be greatly thanked, including Dr Jabr, who is planning to write a chapter from the West Bank for our updated 2nd Edition of Islamophobia and Psychiatry.

Dr Moffic (he/him/his) is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry, and now in retirement is a pro bono private community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, for Psychiatric Times he has been doing a weekday daily column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” since September, 2021, and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society” since October, 2020 because of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its individual and social psychiatric repercussions. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Creative Scholarship Award from the Society for the Study of Psychiatry and Culture in 2021, the Administrative Psychiatrist Award in 2016 from the American Association of Psychiatrist Administrators, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. To coincide with his landmark book The Ethical Way: Challenges & Solutions for Managed Behavioral Healthcare (1997), with his wife Rusti, established the Moffic Award for Ethical Practice in Public Sector Managed Behavioral Healthcare in 2000. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. With the 2024 release of The Eastern Religions, Spirituality, and Psychiatry, he edited the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, Anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions and Spirituality. He and his co-editors have been asked to do a 2nd Edition of Islamophobia and Psychiatry, and that is underway. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.



