Share Your 2023 Resolutions

We at Psychiatric Times are already thinking ahead to 2023. For the new year, we want to start a little series: Resolutions.

What do you want to resolve to do in 2023? Maybe you want to focus more on self-care; maybe you’re hoping to see more patients this year; maybe you want to reduce your carbon footprint. Whatever it may be, we want to get the word out on what interests clinicians in the mental health space.

Tell us what you're thinking! Write us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.