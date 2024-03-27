Slow Down and Take Your Time

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Last year around April Fools Day, we posted this video on fast psychiatry, meaning inadequate time to provide competent care. Included was the recommendation by Vincenzo Di Nicola in his Slow Thought manifesto. However, if anything, psychiatry and society has sped up even more. I discussed that in some detail in my March 19, 2024, column, “Artificial Intelligence and Psychiatry One Year Later.” One year later AI has sped so much up by being able to provide answers—not all correct—to questions virtually instantaneously. The opportunity and ability to savor most everything is jeopardized, including clinical care. Let’s not be fooled by being able to do things faster.

