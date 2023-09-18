Some 2023 Ig Nobel Prize Winners

fotobieshutterb/AdobeStock

We are in the midst of the Jewish Days of Awe, generally felt to be the most serious time of the year when we are supposed to psychologically and spiritually try to turn toward the best of ourselves in the hope of being put into the Book of Life for next year. This year, the Ig Noble Prizes happened to be awarded the day before those awesome days started with Rosh Hashanah. Perhaps the timing was helpful for some as the intended humor provided a brief break from the seriousness of the time. Or is it the other way around?



Started in 1991, each year 10 awards are given for those real research achievements that “first make people laugh,” and then think.” The cosponsor is the Annals of Improbable Research.



For the last couple of years, I chose some that seemed to have some relationship to psychiatry and our times.



1. In this older study, Milgram and colleagues did an experiment that took place on a street to test how many passersby stopped to look upward when they saw strangers do so.1 The results? The bigger the crowd, the more individuals looked up.



Now, if you recall some of Milgram’s other earlier research, they confirm that most will inflict pain on subjects when told to do so gradually by authority figures. Think Holocaust. Think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Think bullies.



2. This study looked at an algorithm to help gossipers decide when to tell the truth.2 This is surely a relevant study in our politically divisive time, no?



3. This study wondered whether humans evolved beards to protect their faces from punches.3 The results? Yes, beards could function a bit like lions’ manes in a fistfight.



Concluding Thoughts

Are these examples mainly silly or serious at their core? Following leaders without much thought seems increasingly dangerous, does it not? Why and how patients agree with their therapists relates to that tendency, it seems. Perhaps we will cover more of these awards from the past.





