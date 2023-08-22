Study Shows That Anti-Fentanyl Antibody Reverses Signs of Carfentanil Overdose

“We expect this antibody to be a valuable new weapon for fighting the opioid crisis.”

A study found that an anti-fentanyl antibody reversed the signs of carfentanil overdose.

In the study, the investigators developed an antibody in single-chain fragment variable format that binds with very high affinity to several variants of fentanyl, including carfentanil—the most dangerous variant. They designed the antibody to enter the bloodstream quickly via intramuscular injection and to persist in the body in order to offer long-term protection.1

Upon administering the antibody to rodents in the study, the investigators found that administration shortly following an overdose of carfentanil reverses the signs of the potentially deadly respiratory depression caused by carfentanil overdose.1

The investigators concluded that these results show that the antibody has the potential to be a more powerful and longer-lasting treatment for synthetic opioid overdose. “We expect this antibody to be a valuable new weapon for fighting the opioid crisis,” said study senior author Kim D. Janda, PhD, the Ely R. Callaway, Jr. professor of chemistry at Scripps Research, in a press release.1

Read the full study here.

Reference

1. Scripps Research Institute. Human antibody that targets carfentanil, fentanyl and related opioids reverses overdose effects in preclinical study. NewsWise. News release. August 7, 2023. Accessed August 21, 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/preclinical-study-shows-human-antibody-reverses-overdose-effects-of-carfentanil-fentanyl-and-related-opioids

Related Content

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: July 2023

July 31st 2023

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021

Adolescent Substance Use: Reasons for Optimism and Concern

July 19th 2023

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

May 11th 2021

Fentanyl: Accelerant of the Adolescent Opioid Crisis

June 28th 2023

Continued Cannabis Confusion

June 15th 2023

