Suicide Prevention, MOUD, a Focus at the National Conference on Correctional Health Care

With legislative and legal mandates to provide MOUD, jails across the country are putting additional time, talent, and resources into offering medications for opioid use disorder. Providing MOUD reduces overdose deaths and suicides, improve public health and safety, and aligns with evidence-based practices. Legal, administrative, and clinical issues will be covered in preconference seminars and conference sessions.
The National Conference on Correctional Health Care is the largest conference focused on correctional health care in North America. It includes more than 100 educational sessions. More than 1,500 correctional health care professionals from across the country will meet at the conference in Las Vegas between September 30 – October 4. In addition to the robust educational program, the conference includes an exhibit hall featuring products and services for correctional health care professionals.
Conference sessions of interest to psychiatrists include:
To view the complete agenda, visit www.ncchc.org/national-conference.