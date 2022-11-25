Tales From the Clinic: Leading by Case Example

One of our most popular series is Tales From the Clinic: The Art of Psychiatry, curated by Series Editor Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD. If you have not been keeping up, check out the articles below for case example-led clinical advice and practical tips.

“I Want to Do This for My Baby”: The Woes of Pregnancy and Addiction

One study showed that between 1999 and 2019, opioid-related deaths among persons aged 15 to 64 increased over 402%. Women accounted for 32.9% of those reported deaths. As such, there is an increasing need for a women-centered approach to opioid use disorder treatment. Out of 13,000 substance abuse treatment facilities across the United States, only 40% offered women-centered opioid use disorder care.

Opioid use disorder is a complex condition to treat. How can you help these women? Kristen Laster, MD, and Andres Ojeda, MD, walk us through.

Headaches and Psychiatric Illness

Headaches are a very common neuropsychiatry comorbidity. Patients with anxiety (25%), depression (23%), and posttraumatic/stressor and trauma-related stress disorder (15%) are the most likely to have comorbid headaches. Patients may worry about having their physical symptoms dismissed, and it can be a difficult condition to manage due to overlap with somatization. The most important triggering events for primary headaches are distress and sleep issues.

How can you help patients manage this condition? Afroz Shamim, MD, shares more in this episode.