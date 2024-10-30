Terms of the Social IV: The Relational Self

IRINA/AdobeStock

From the Other to Self

I concluded my last column on the relational dialogue with 3 questions in the relational dialogue between self and other:

How are things with you? How are things between us? How am I doing?

And I described what they mean:

We start with the other, we examine our relationships, and only then do we come to see ourselves.

This covers a tremendous amount of theory and practice, from John Bowlby, MD’s attachment theory1 to Murray Bowen, MD’s differentiation theory as one of the theoretical bases for family therapy,2 along with much of social psychology and Gregory Bateson’s systems theory.3 From the other to self, and in that order—this is the fundamental concept of relational psychology which forms the basis for social psychiatry, relational therapy, social action, and in my synthesis of social philosophy.

RD Laing, MD, was a pioneering Scottish psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who became a family psychiatrist associated with the antipsychiatry movement, a term coined by his colleague David Cooper, MD (though Laing disavowed it). He wrote an indisputable classic, The Divided Self,4 followed by his study of Self and Others.5 Standing on his shoulders and others from that generation, I would argue that we do not need to walk through this journey again. We can and should pick up from where he left off.

In my view, Laing’s real achievement was to document how complex it is to start with the assumption of an atomized, unitary self, which subsequent research from psychoanalysis to neuroscience has shown is always divided in some form or another.6 This is why he was compelled to examine self and others, and yet, I think he never got to what is the heart of a social view of psychology and psychiatry and that is, self with others. There was always a tension in his theorizing because he stood on the shoulders of Freud and his analytic supervisor John Bowlby, MD. So, if we start with attachment theory, systems theory, and social psychology as a basis, we can see relational theory as core and we may construct the self in a vast variety of ways, where we see the complexity of the self not in pathological terms but as the embodied and enacted richness of socialization.

From Society to the Individual

As I never tire of saying, social psychiatry as “the science of Anthropos” as George Vassiliou, MD, and Eliot Sorel, MD, defined it,7 inverses the usual Western notion of identity as concentric circles radiating outward from the individual to family, community, and society and argues the opposite—from society to the individual7 (see my first column, “Social Psychiatry Comes of Age”).

This has practical impacts: as a child psychiatrist and relational therapist, my mantra is that I cannot understand individual children or their symptoms without understanding their family and social contexts. Family therapy calls these contexts “systems.” I acknowledge the value of systemic thinking as a steppingstone towards relational theory, but it has gaps and blind spots. How is individual identity created out of a family system? American psychiatrist Murray Bowen, MD,2 argued that it was through differentiation from an undifferentiated family ego mass—and one of the most successful family therapists, Salvador Minuchin, MD,8 built his structural family therapy around this core concept.

Yet, the relative inattention of psychoanalysis to working directly with relationships (as opposed to individuals talking about them) is mirrored by the inattention of family therapy to individual identity and even to individual suffering. The concept of the “identified patient” as symptom bearer and family scapegoat, for example, brings into question whether mental illness even exists. While this can be a useful notion in practice, ignoring a problem by “reframing” it in the jargon of family therapy does not make it disappear. And it certainly does not heal anyone.

Deconstructing Pseudo Pathologies

This critique notwithstanding, there are pseudo pathologies we can deconstruct with a relational approach. With relational theory, we would not have had a false epidemic of so-called “multiple personality disorders.” It is not that the phenomenon of dissociation does not exist (as it clearly does, especially in the face of trauma), but rather that understanding it as a dispersal of the self into fragments and to call each one a distinct personality is unhelpful. Dissociation is rather an imperfect, shaky effort to integrate the social surround into a unified experience of the self. The so-called personality disorders can similarly be understood differently as imperfect or even failed attempts at integration.

Other examples include British child psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott, MD’s notion of the false self.9 And I am just as suspicious of positive versions of the self, such as the true self(American Catholic Thomas Merton, monk, and spiritual author)10 and the original self (American author Thomas Moore, former monk, and Jungian psychologist).11 Midway between positive and negative versions of the self are the protean self (American psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton),12 the liquid self (Polish British sociologist Zigmunt Bauman),13 and the modular self (American social psychologist Kenneth Gergen).14 These midway positions get us closer to the self as a social construction, changeable (protean, liquid) and heterogenous (modular).

The Crucible of Consciousness

And yet, systems theory, the grounding theory of family therapy, is frustratingly vague on this. I believe that the family is not only the vehicle for the socialization of the child but something deeper. Socialization is not an added layer on top of some supposed more basic, intrinsic qualities of the child but the very core of consciousness or self-awareness:

The family and affiliated caregivers form the crucible of consciousness.

Canadian American Alexander Leighton, MD, defined social psychiatry as n > 1 as a methodological matter in psychiatric epidemiology.15 He defines the domain of social psychiatry without really explaining why we should throw our net as wide as society to ground psychiatric theory and practice. Most of the other social psychiatrists before and after him have followed suit. In other words, much of social psychiatry has been a practice without a theory or rationale.

Relational Theory

This triad of relational concepts—the relational dialogue, the relational self, and relational psychology—provide just such a theory, a relational theory of human being.16 With such a relational theory, we can elaborate relational therapies which include couple and family therapy, group therapy, and community therapy as generic forms and particular approaches such as Jacob Moreno’s psychodrama (see my column here).

In many ways, relational psychology and relational therapies such as family therapy17 and community therapy18 are what Freud’s vision looks and sounds like when you liberate him from his 19th century biological determinism and social physics based on the individual.16 Despite his later work on group psychology and the discontents of “civilization” (which we now call culture and society), psychoanalysis remains steadfastly focused on the individual patient. Yet, having dodged that reduction, we must avoid the 21st century trap of technopoly, which American social critic Neil Postman defined as the “surrender of culture to technology.”19 Technopoly is now evident in the guise of social media and artificial intelligence.

Arriving at the Relational Self

A richer, more embracing, more social and inclusive notion of the “self-in-relation” or the dialogical self is the relational self. The relational self is more than merely social, it implies a greater degree of mutual exchange, knowledge, and intimacy. If we accept that the self is constructed and expressed through relationships, we can view culture itself as a border or interface that runs through everything in society, as Russian theorist of dialogism Mikhail Bakhtin defines it.20,21

This constructs society as the sum of these face-to-face encounters—and human relations at their best are face to face. That is something we need to remember as we face the impact of digital technologies as mediators of human relationships. American psychiatrist Richard Mollica's groundbreaking work on trauma reminds us that trauma is a “story that must be told”22 and, I would add, it must be told to another person, face to face, as opposed to being written or deposed as a document.

This approach to working with trauma places the relational self into a relational dialogue to conduct relational therapy. And that will be the subject of my next column on relational theory.

