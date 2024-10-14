News

Article

TEV-'749: An Option to Serve an Important Treatment Gap for Patients With Schizophrenia

Author(s):

Christoph U. Correll, MD

Key Takeaways

  • TEV-'749, a long-acting injectable, showed positive phase 3 trial results for schizophrenia, presented at the ECNP Congress.
  • The investigational drug uses SteadyTeq technology to release olanzapine without causing postinjection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS).
SHOW MORE

Learn more about the new positive efficacy, safety, tolerability data from the phase 3 SOLARIS trial, which were presented at the 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress.

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares new data on TEV-'749 for adult patients with schizophrenia. This new positive efficacy, safety, tolerability data from phase 3 SOLARIS trial were presented at the 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Milan.

TEV-‘749 is an investigational once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injectable that steadily releases olanzapine—the most prescribed second generation antipsychotic for schizophrenia in the US—via SteadyTeq, which is a copolymer technology proprietary to Medincell.

Notably, TEV-‘749 demonstrated no incidence of postinjection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS), or the sudden and unexpected onset of delirium or sedation when medication is released too quickly into the blood after receiving an intramuscular injection. Currently, the only long-acting olanzapine treatment option for schizophrenia carries a risk for PDSS.

"We hope in the future that this medication will not just be investigational, but can be used and chosen by us health care professionals to enhance the outcome of patients with schizophrenia requiring olanzapine to stay stable," shared Correll.

You can read more about the data here.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Related Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
research
October 11th 2024

Uzedy: Reducing the Risk of Relapse in Patients With Schizophrenia

Christoph U. Correll, MD
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
April 9th 2022

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
cocaine
October 7th 2024

A Randomized Controlled Trial of Lorcaserin in Cocaine Use Disorder

Brian Miller, MD, PhD, MPH
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
clozapine
October 3rd 2024

Clozapine REMS: Regulatory Discrimination Against Psychiatrists?

Gilbert Honigfeld, PhD
schizophrenia
October 2nd 2024

An Exciting Time for Schizophrenia Research

Michael Jablonski, PhD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.