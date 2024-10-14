TEV-'749: An Option to Serve an Important Treatment Gap for Patients With Schizophrenia

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares new data on TEV-'749 for adult patients with schizophrenia. This new positive efficacy, safety, tolerability data from phase 3 SOLARIS trial were presented at the 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Milan.

TEV-‘749 is an investigational once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injectable that steadily releases olanzapine—the most prescribed second generation antipsychotic for schizophrenia in the US—via SteadyTeq, which is a copolymer technology proprietary to Medincell.

Notably, TEV-‘749 demonstrated no incidence of postinjection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS), or the sudden and unexpected onset of delirium or sedation when medication is released too quickly into the blood after receiving an intramuscular injection. Currently, the only long-acting olanzapine treatment option for schizophrenia carries a risk for PDSS.

"We hope in the future that this medication will not just be investigational, but can be used and chosen by us health care professionals to enhance the outcome of patients with schizophrenia requiring olanzapine to stay stable," shared Correll.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.