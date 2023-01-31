The 8 Minute Phone Call: Finding Time for Friendship

Are your patients ready to honor the time commitment for friendship? It can be as easy as 8 minutes.
Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, discusses how an 8 minute phone call can help patients who struggle to find time for friends and socialization. This recommendation is inspired by the 7-Day Happiness Challenge from The New York Times.
Dr Noonan also discussed the difficulties of making friends in a separate video, which can be found here.
Dr Noonan is a physician consultant and Certified Peer Specialist in the Department of Psychiatry at McLean Hospital and the Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the author of four books and a blog on managing depression, most recently Helping Others With Depression: Words to Say, Things to Do (December 2020). Dr Noonan has a new mental health and wellness virtual coaching practice, opening in July 2021, known as Noonan Wellness Coaching, and can be confidentially reached through her website at https://susannoonanmd.com.