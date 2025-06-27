The Afterlife and Psychiatry

Benjamin Haas/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Reading the first book provided by my friend Al, or at least the one I read first about past lives, I was in a hurry to begin to begin the second on the afterlife possibility.1 I was also primed a little by a few comments about progressing people and patients into the future by Brian L. Weiss, MD, in his book.2 In the questions that Weiss answered on his website, one is3:

Q: “Is it possible to go into future lives?”

A: “Recently I have been progressing people into the future, especially into future lifetimes. I have been doing this with individuals and with groups, and my findings are published in my new book.”

The afterlife and near-death experiences have been—and continue to be—studied. Each religion has its own particular view of the afterlife, too.4 One of our colleagues has written a scientifically-based summary book on the afterlife.5 This year he received the Oskar Pfister Award from the American Psychiatric Association’s Religion, Spirituality, and Psychiatry Caucus.

I felt some trepidation as I began and finished both books. As I finished the second last Sunday, I was listening to the late jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler play the song “The Truth is Marching In.” Ironically, the truth of how he died decades ago is unknown.

The truth of this volume of the afterlife is also unknown. How could it not be when the book is the story of the connection of a younger sister to her brother in the afterlife, as dictated to her by him? It could all be fantasy or wishfulness, as the author herself thought at first.

For me, the only tentative conclusions that I can make is related to the numerous serendipities that are shared throughout, though for me mainly from pages 121-153. Here are a few passages that shook me.

“Each human being carries out Divine experiments in the conditions that earth has to offer.” – page 122

So far, my tentative view on the purpose of humanity is that we are a divine experiment, put into motion in the story of Adam and Eve eating from the tree of knowledge in what has been called the Garden of Eden. Our technological progress has been outstanding, it seems, but our human nature much less so.

“My EKG looks suspicious. Florence is sending me to see a cardiologist.” – page 126

If you read my column yesterday about death and dying, you will already know about how the serendipity of this quote brought me to a reality standstill. For the Steve needing a cardiologist in the book and me, this Steve, our lives were rescued by unexpected, connected events. The example in the book even had a dangerous drug, just like the dye that my wife stopped that could have killed me before my pacemaker surgery was about to begin. (She has saved my life many times).

“Certain music written by the composer Sibelius gives you an idea of what the cosmic sound is.” – page 133

Sibelius is my wife’s favorite famous classical composer, and Sibelius believed that some of his music came from a divine source, the same sort of sense I have about what inspires these weekday daily columns.

“I went through the death of memories.” – page 167

One explanation comes about why we do not usually remember past lives.

I could go on and on about the serendipities in the book that connects with me and my life, but do not want to spoil for any potential readers. As attractive as this sort of afterlife is portrayed, I am in no hurry to enter it. Whether it is true or not, I guess we will all find out in some way someday. Regardless, what is portrayed seems psychologically helpful to the grieving author, and possibly to her late brother too.

