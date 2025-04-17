The Arson Attack: Anti-Semitism, Politics, Mental Disorder, or More

stuartbur/AdobeStock

In last Monday’s column, I briefly mentioned the arson attack on Pennsylvania’s Governor Shapiro’s residence and suggested at the early follow-up stage that there were 3 main possible causes: anti-Semitism, politics, or something else. That “something else” was mental disorders, although I was reluctant to point that our too quickly, due to the controversy of how much mental disorders contribute to public social violence and mass shootings.

The role of mental disorders in such public violence often seems to be downplayed in favor of other factors like gun availability. Psychiatry is also concerned that blaming mental disorders would be likely to increase the stigma toward mental disorders and that studies indicate that those with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than to commit it. Even if these reasons are cogent, it is misleading to not consider mental disorders in individual cases like this one because if necessary treatment was missed, there can be better ways to provide the help needed before the violence.

Information from the perpetrator and his loved ones is coming out in local and national media. What is it suggesting so far?

Anti-Semitism

That the arson attack happened right after the important first night Passover Seder dinner of the Shapiro family quickly and easily brings up the anti-Semitism possibility. In a recent publication, I defined anti-Semitism as “hostility, discrimination, or violence directed against Jews and Jewish institutions.”1 Apparently, a search warrant indicated that the perpetrator himself told a 911 operator soon after setting the fire that the governor was targeted due to his views on the war in Gaza and that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.” More information is needed, but certainly there was violence addressed against a known Jew.

Political

Although the perpetrator admitted “harboring hate” toward the governor, previously he posted multiple comments that were critical—and even threatening—of President Biden. In 2021, he criticized Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and said “RIP Joe Biden.” It appears his political criticism has gone to both sides.

Mental Disorders

His family, including his former wife with whom he shares child rearing, reportedly called for help in the days before the arson. They claim nothing was done because they were told that he did not meet standards for involuntary commitment and refused voluntary hospitalization. Last year, though, he did say that he was in the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and treated for manic episodes but stopped his medication after discharge. Particularly concerning the family was such odd behavior as chewing on batteries and then disappearing for days. When he was captured after asking to surrender, officials noted how calm was.

Tentative Conclusions

Right now, most of the public information indicates that he has had significant mental problems, perhaps mania and anything else related to chewing batteries. Both mania and some brain damage could certainly connect to an arson episode. Perhaps there is also some related anti-Semitism that explains Governor Shapiro being a specific target. Politically speaking, he seemed to blame politics off either party.

The “more” in the title relates to security. All these 3 possibilities do not clearly address the lapse in security, which should have been increased on an evening where Jews like Governor Shapiro would likely be distracted in their celebration of such a meaningful holiday. Will that be adequately investigated?

Whether we in psychiatry like it or not, the role of mental disorder seems to be significantly present. For future prevention, as we have also seen in many mass shootings, we must find ways to more easily provide competent and compassionate psychiatric treatment for those of obvious risk before they act. Fortunately, in this case, the essential destruction was done to a building and not to people, other than the need to watch for some emergence of trauma symptoms.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

