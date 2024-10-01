The FDA Approval of Cobenfy: A Historic Moment in Schizophrenia

News
Article

While there is still a lot to learn about Cobenfy, here's why it marks a historic moment in the treatment of schizophrenia.

John H. Krystal, MD, discusses the newly US Food and Drug Administration-approved schizophrenia treatment, Cobenfy (xanomeline and trospium chloride). This is the first drug with a novel mechanism in decades. It works by selectively targets the M1 and M4 receptors without blocking D2 receptor. As Cobenfy has better tolerability and fewer extrapyramidal symptoms, metabolic adverse effects, and sedation than typical antipsychotic medications, it is hoped patient adherence and outcomes will improve.

Krystal hopes Cobenfy will be available in the upcoming year.

"I think we have a lot to learn about Cobenfy and other medications in this class," said Krystal. "But having an alternative to D2 receptor blockade as a treatment strategy is really extremely exciting."

Dr Krystal is Robert L. McNeil, Jr. Professor of Translational Research and Professor of Psychiatry, of Neuroscience, and of Psychology at Yale University. Krystal is also codirector of the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation; chair of Psychiatry; physician-in-chief of Psychiatry at Yale New Haven Hospital; director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Center for the Translational Neuroscience of Alcoholism; and director of the Clinical Neuroscience Division at the VA National Center for PTSD.

