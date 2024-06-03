The Psychoexemplary of Compassionating as Mexico Elects Its First Woman and Jewish President

Kristian/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

In my last column on Friday, statesmanship was presented as a leadership psychoexemplary. Perhaps I should have suggested a gender-informed alternative, statespersonship, for the news today is that in a landslide, Mexico just elected its first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum. She is also its first Jewish president, with her grandparents escaping the Holocaust. Of course, we in the United States have had neither a woman nor a Jewish president. By education, she is reported to be an environmental engineer and took part in the UN Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change team that went on to share a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. Peacemaking was covered as our first psychoexemplary. As a socialist, part of her platform was the promise to guide the economy for the benefit of the poor.

With our anticipated coverage on compassion for today, time will tell what moral goals her values and leadership will fulfill. Given her background, it would seem that compassion, especially for the poor, could well be one of them.

Compassion generally refers to not only feeling sympathy for the suffering of others but wanting to reduce it. That can extend to self-compassion. Animals, such as elephants, seem capable of it, suggesting it is an important aspect of evolution and survival of the fittest. Some of the fittest may very well be those who best form compassionate bonds with others. At least I hope so.

That definition of compassion seems to clearly refer to psychiatry, does it not?1 Compassionating is an essential ingredient to what medicine has traditionally provided, and research has affirmed its value. Human connection, especially live positive interchanges, contributes to well-being.

However, a concerning case can be made for a “compassion crisis in US health care.”2 This crisis has been born by the increasing domination of health care by for-profit businesses, putting more emphasis on efficiency like factories provide, rather than the specific needs of the individual patient.3

Compassion has also long been a key and distinct concept in Buddhist teachings. It is the basis of what the current Dalai Lama has tried to convey to the world.4 He feels that more compassion could be the salvation of the world.

Compassion is present in the sacred scripture of most all religions. However, like all the psychoexemplaries I am covering, it can have its drawbacks, too. The Jewish Kabbalah warns of compassion running amok, as for example the person who weeps more for the criminal than for the innocent victim. There can be too much giving.

Potentially, every clinical encounter can be one that is lovingly encased in some compassion. How to do so can be taught and modeled. Compassionating is one place where science and religion meet. That meeting can take place in both psychiatry and in politics. If such meetings are extensive enough, increased mental well-being will be their offspring.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry

