The Role of Addiction in Treatment Plans and Outcomes

The Psychiatric Times Substance Use Section Editor reflects on the theme of the 2024 Annual Meeting, plus what he is most excited about in psychiatry.

“Addiction somewhat has been in the periphery in most medicine, including psychiatry, yet we all recognize and realize that we cannot treat patients appropriately without addressing their addiction issues. Be it substance or process addiction, it plays an important role in treatment plans and outcomes.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Psychiatric Times® Substance Use Section Editor Roueen Rafeyan, MD, DFAPA, FASAM, of the Gateway Foundation and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, sits down with Psychiatric Timesat the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In our conversation, Rafeyan reflects on the theme of this year’s annual meeting, plus what he is most excited about in addiction and psychiatry in general.

Dr Rafeyan is chief medical officer of the Gateway Foundation; an assistant professor of psychiatry at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois; and Psychiatric Times Substance Use Section Editor.

