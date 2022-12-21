The Shining Light Series: Rise and Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism and Related Hatreds

Psychiatry & Society

Anti-Semitism is again on the rise. H. Steven Moffic, MD, hopes that by shining a light on this topic, we can dispell hatred. Psychiatry tends to stay out of the conversation, but Dr Moffic hopes for a classification of social-psychopathologies for the DSM that would include anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, ageism, sexism, and more.

He hopes you will check out his book on the subject: Anti-Semitism and Psychiatry: Recognition, Prevention, and Interventions.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.