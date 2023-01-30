There is a World of Social Psychiatric Challenges and You can Help Solve Them!

How can you get involved and be more knowledgeable about social psychiatry?
Last Friday was not Friday the 13th, viewed as an unlucky day by many. But it was a Friday, January 27th, and I would like to designate it as Social Disorder Day.
If you have been following these weekday columns to any extent over the last year and a half or so, you will know that it often covers events outside of the United States. It is probably obvious why. Human nature, being what it is in its glories and vulnerabilities, has always grappled with how to live together everywhere.
As I see it, among the challenges is how to respond to our hard-wired tendency to fear the perceived “other,” then scapegoat them to retain power and security. Thankfully, we potentially have the cognitive ability to process this tendency and adjust our responses.
I suppose that if I looked hard enough, most any day I would find at least several global social psychiatric problems in the news. But last Friday, they seemed to be staring me right in the face with major world news items that were illustrative of us falling short of finding solutions. Here they are.
As far as I can tell, there has been precious little psychiatric involvement in the public media discussions about what I have called social psychopathologies, despite our expertise about such relevant topics as trauma, leadership, group process, and intrapsychic defense mechanisms.
For those interested in getting more involved and knowledgeable about social psychiatry, there are several opportunities to do so.
There is precious little else other than modern social psychiatry that has not yet been tried to innovatively address our escalating social disorders and their risks to humanity.
