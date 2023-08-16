Underestimating Risks: Even Freud Underestimated Nazi Germany

This re-run from about a year ago discussed a new book about how Freud and how he underestimated personal risks. I spoke abut how we all need to keep that in mind. Since then, the international challenge of Russia's nuclear usage risk in their invasion of Ukraine has escalated. Other societal risks continue at the same time: climate change, our Presidential election, and anti-Semitism. In our clinical work, it is common to have to evaluate suicide risk and, really, every aspect of treatment has some sort of potential risk.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.