Unpacking Emotional Baggage in the New Year

Psychiatry & Society

Unpacking Our Emotional Baggage

This video from a year or so ago began with my wife singing an excerpt from John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jew Plane”, suggesting an increasing concern about separation and loss. I added a show and tell picturing a sad and an angry suitcase on a pair of socks! Unfortunately, over the past year in regard to the 2 major wars, grief and loss has been escalating.

There is other accumulating emotional baggage, too: trauma from conflict, fear of the national political administration change for half of the country, increasing burnout in the public and parents, and the whole range of what I call the social psychopathologies that I unveiled last year. No wonder, then, that the traditional mental health disciplines are being supplemented by all kinds of life coaches and lifestyle recommendations. Best of all, though, would be an emptying of some of the emotional baggage from these undue social stressors in 2025.

