Uzedy: Reducing the Risk of Relapse in Patients With Schizophrenia

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares new data on Uzedy, an extended-release injectable suspension of risperidone for subcutaneous use every 1 or 2 months for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, that were presented at the 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Milan.

Uzedy was shown to significantly reduce the risk of relapse in adults with schizophrenia when compared with placebo.

In a population pharmacokinetic analysis, investigators conducted simulations to predict pharmacokinetic exposures when switching patients to Uzedy 4 to 6 weeks after their final injection of once-monthly RBP-7000. The simulation models indicated that switching to Uzedy 4 weeks after the last dose of once-monthly RBP-7000 resulted in comparable pharmacokinetic properties of Uzedy at both the initial exposure and steady state. Comparable doses included Uzedy at 100 mg (once-monthly dosing) or 200 mg (once-every-2-months dosing) to 120 mg of once-monthly RBP-7000.

"This provides patients with different options and helps their professionals to match the needs and preferences of patients to the treatments that are available," said Correll.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.