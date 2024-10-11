News

Article

Uzedy: Reducing the Risk of Relapse in Patients With Schizophrenia

Author(s):

Christoph U. Correll, MD

Key Takeaways

  • Uzedy significantly reduces relapse risk in adults with schizophrenia compared to placebo, offering a promising treatment option.
  • Pharmacokinetic analysis shows comparable properties when switching from once-monthly RBP-7000 to Uzedy after 4 weeks.
SHOW MORE

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares new data on Uzedy, an extended-release injectable suspension of risperidone for subcutaneous use every 1 or 2 months for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, that were presented at the 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Milan.

Uzedy was shown to significantly reduce the risk of relapse in adults with schizophrenia when compared with placebo.

In a population pharmacokinetic analysis, investigators conducted simulations to predict pharmacokinetic exposures when switching patients to Uzedy 4 to 6 weeks after their final injection of once-monthly RBP-7000. The simulation models indicated that switching to Uzedy 4 weeks after the last dose of once-monthly RBP-7000 resulted in comparable pharmacokinetic properties of Uzedy at both the initial exposure and steady state. Comparable doses included Uzedy at 100 mg (once-monthly dosing) or 200 mg (once-every-2-months dosing) to 120 mg of once-monthly RBP-7000.

"This provides patients with different options and helps their professionals to match the needs and preferences of patients to the treatments that are available," said Correll.

You can read more about the data here.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Related Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
depression
October 9th 2024

Fast Track Designation Granted to Liafensine for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Leah Kuntz
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Cobenfy's Role in Revolutionizing Schizophrenia Treatment: An Insider Perspective
October 4th 2024

Cobenfy's Role in Revolutionizing Schizophrenia Treatment: An Insider Perspective

Jelena Kunovac, MD, MS Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
schizophrenia
October 2nd 2024

An Exciting Time for Schizophrenia Research

Michael Jablonski, PhD
brain research
October 2nd 2024

Cobenfy: The Tip of the Spear of A New Class of Antipsychotics

John H. Krystal, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.