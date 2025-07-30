Blog

Video

Wars and the Atomic Risks

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

In the movie, "Oppenheimer," we see a glimpse of atomic fallout and the consequences of war. How does this apply to today's global events?

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Last year’s focus on war in this video from a year ago is just another social psychiatric risk that has been escalating. Yes, the 2 major wars have still been ongoing. Russian attacks on Ukraine have been increasing and cease fire in the Middle East is still elusive, although perhaps the attack by the United States has at least temporarily reduced the nuclear risk from Iran. Russia still presents a nuclear risk.

One could also say that there is now a sort of war within our country, as our government is making military raids and lock-ups of certain immigrants. Although there have been “no boots on the ground” of our military in the international wars, we have them on the ground here.

We still need a peace caucus in the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
2 experts in this video
2 experts in this video
Dr Tom Hildebrandt
climate change
retirement
Related Content
neuropathic pain
July 30th 2025

FDA Clearance of IND for Ketamir-2, Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Neuropathic Pain

Leah Kuntz
Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD
May 4th 2022

Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

newborn baby
July 30th 2025

The Impact of Valproic Acid on Neonatal Outcomes

Anthony J. Maristany, MS Ridhi J. Vyas Brianna Sa Yasmine Nousari Adela Buciuc, MD Sean E. Oldak, MD
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
April 9th 2022

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
meditation peace breathing
July 29th 2025

Pause and Reset: More Than Just 3 Words

Jane B. Sofair, MD
ADHD
July 29th 2025

Cingulate Receives $4.3 Million PDUFA Fee Waiver for ADHD Treatment, CTx-1301

Leah Kuntz
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.