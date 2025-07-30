Wars and the Atomic Risks

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Last year’s focus on war in this video from a year ago is just another social psychiatric risk that has been escalating. Yes, the 2 major wars have still been ongoing. Russian attacks on Ukraine have been increasing and cease fire in the Middle East is still elusive, although perhaps the attack by the United States has at least temporarily reduced the nuclear risk from Iran. Russia still presents a nuclear risk.



One could also say that there is now a sort of war within our country, as our government is making military raids and lock-ups of certain immigrants. Although there have been “no boots on the ground” of our military in the international wars, we have them on the ground here.



We still need a peace caucus in the American Psychiatric Association.

