"What a Psychiatrist Remembers"

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 2

"I remember sitting like my patients when time expired, entire lives grasped in a 50 minute hour..."

psychiatrist

POETRY OF THE TIMES

I remember rain hammering a green tin roof,

the light at each prescribed hour.


I remember perfumes and anxious sweat,

who preferred the big leather chair


and who liked to hide in the sofa’s corner.

I remember watching hairlines recede,


weight gained and lost from faces

like snow drifted high and melted by sunlight.


I remember empty men who devoured my words

and those too full of themselves.


I remember invisible families

I could describe as if gazing at an old photo,


how people rehearsed new lines

as if I was a stage in a foreign city.


I remember women and men on fire

and the frozen who needed me for kindling.


I remember forgetting

a session with a man whose words


whipped me like his father’s belt,

my small amnesias for anniversaries,


who said what when,

and how much my lapses hurt them.


I remember sitting like my patients

when time expired,


entire lives grasped in a 50 minute hour,

how at baffled moments


I leaned too far back in my rocker

and knew the fear of falling.


Richard Berlin

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.


Dust of Snow

February 10th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Anatomy Lab"

February 3rd 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

A Blues for Tyre

January 29th 2023

I Wish I Held My Father’s Hand

January 27th 2023

